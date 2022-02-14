Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

