Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

