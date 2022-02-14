Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Tenneco worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 17.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tenneco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 22.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

