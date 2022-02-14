Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of EVERTEC worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $218,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $51.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.