Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Latham Group worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Latham Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Latham Group stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

