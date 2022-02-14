Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $7.70 Million in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 354,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 579.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 383,421 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 26.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 18.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $2,656,000.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $591.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.