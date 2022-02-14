Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

NYSE FN opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

