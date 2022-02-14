Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of TFS Financial worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TFS Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

