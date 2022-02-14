Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 6,820 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

