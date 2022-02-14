Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Precision BioSciences worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

