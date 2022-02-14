Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Spirit Airlines worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

