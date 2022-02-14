Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

