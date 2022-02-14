Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,470 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of HomeStreet worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

