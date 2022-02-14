Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,990 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 67,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $264,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

