Golff (GOF) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Golff has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1.71 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104736 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.