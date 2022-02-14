GoNetwork (GOT) Tops One Day Volume of $31,733.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $126,359.59 and approximately $31,733.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.25 or 0.99889957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00376057 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

