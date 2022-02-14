good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 1.4%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 90,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 169,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.