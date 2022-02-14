Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Update

Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWII. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

