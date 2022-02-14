Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.53. 127,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,996,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

