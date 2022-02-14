Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.53. 127,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,996,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.