Goose Finance Price Reaches $0.13 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $225,359.09 and $72,966.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00036528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00104942 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

