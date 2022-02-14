Gores Holdings IX Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 21st (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Gores Holdings IX’s (NASDAQ:GHIXU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 21st. Gores Holdings IX had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIXU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.