Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 52,411 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 406.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Kroger stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

