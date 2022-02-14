Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after acquiring an additional 288,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $227.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.40 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average is $288.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.36.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.