Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.