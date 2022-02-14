Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Graco reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

