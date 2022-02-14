GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of GrafTech International worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in GrafTech International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.65 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

