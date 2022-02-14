Graviocoin Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $105.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00295846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.