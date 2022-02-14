Graviton (GTON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,953.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004465 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $10,953.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

