GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $8,960.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,071,171 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

