Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 0.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.63 and last traded at C$28.70. 148,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 260,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

GBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -156.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.27.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

