Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GRID traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 132.25 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,458. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £579.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.55.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,189.02 ($1,608.96).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.