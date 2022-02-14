Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 49.6% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 897,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

