Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTHP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
About Guided Therapeutics
