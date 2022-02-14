Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTHP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.