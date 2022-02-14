Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Down 4.1%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 1,162,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,915,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.
Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)
