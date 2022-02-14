H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FUL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.27. 396,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,910. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

