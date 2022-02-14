Handshake Price Hits $0.23 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $106.71 million and $348,157.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,581.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.07 or 0.06941261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00293090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00773368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013599 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00074805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00404101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00218616 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 466,035,714 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

