Handy Reaches One Day Volume of $99,113.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $99,113.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handy has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

