Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.