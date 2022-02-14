Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.640-$1.810 EPS.

HBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,452. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

