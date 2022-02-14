Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.25% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after acquiring an additional 148,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 1,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.