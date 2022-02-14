Harrison B. Barnes Buys 1,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 326,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.