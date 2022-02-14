Harrison B. Barnes Buys 1,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 326,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $136.01.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
