Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 336990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

