HashNet BitEco (HNB) Achieves Market Cap of $8,748.22

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $8,748.22 and $47.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.