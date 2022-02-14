Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005252 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.85 million and approximately $511,146.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.35 or 0.06920615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00293292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00766289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00074530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00402649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00217664 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,582,055 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

