HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.400-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 billion-$62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.48 billion.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,401. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average is $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

