HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

