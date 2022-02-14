Head to Head Analysis: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) & Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Hercules Capital pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hercules Capital has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 113.31% 11.45% 5.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hercules Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Hercules Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $287.26 million 7.11 $227.26 million $2.71 6.51

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

