Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

54.7% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Li Auto and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 9 1 3.10 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $43.48, suggesting a potential upside of 54.40%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 19.93 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -352.00 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Risk & Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Li Auto beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Greenkraft

GreenKraft, Inc.is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

