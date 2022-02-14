Head to Head Comparison: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cadence Design Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 140.71%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $177.77, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems 23.30% 28.98% 18.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 14.68 $590.64 million $2.48 57.29

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Alkami Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

