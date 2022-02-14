Head to Head Comparison: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alkami Technology
|0
|2
|6
|0
|2.75
|Cadence Design Systems
|1
|3
|9
|0
|2.62
Profitability
This table compares Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alkami Technology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cadence Design Systems
|23.30%
|28.98%
|18.12%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alkami Technology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cadence Design Systems
|$2.68 billion
|14.68
|$590.64 million
|$2.48
|57.29
Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
43.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Cadence Design Systems beats Alkami Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
